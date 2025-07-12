Lawmakers Get a Look at 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Lawmakers got their first look at the federal government's new detention center in the Everglades on Saturday—and though the tour was limited, brief, and controlled by Florida officials, Democrats said they saw enough. "There are really disturbing, vile conditions, and this place needs to be shut the hell down," US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz told reporters afterward. "This place is a stunt, and they're abusing human beings here." A Republican state legislator said that's not what he saw. "The rhetoric coming out of the Democrats does not match the reality," Sen. Blaise Ingoglia told the AP later by phone. "It's a detention center, not the Four Seasons."