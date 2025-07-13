Bondi Ends COVID Case Against Utah Doctor

The federal government has dismissed charges against a Utah plastic surgeon accused of throwing away COVID vaccines and instead giving children saline shots, per the AP . US Attorney General Pam Bondi said Saturday that charges against Dr. Michael Kirk Moore, of Midvale, Utah, were dismissed at her direction. Moore and other defendants faced up to 35 years in prison after being charged with conspiracy to defraud the government; conspiracy to convert, sell, convey, and dispose of government property; and aiding and abetting in those efforts. The charges were brought when Joe Biden was president.

"Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so," Bondi wrote. "He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today." Felice John Viti, acting US attorney for Utah, filed the motion Saturday, saying "such dismissal is in the interests of justice." The trial began Monday in Salt Lake City with jury selection. It was expected to last 15 days.

A federal grand jury on Jan. 11, 2023, returned an indictment against Moore, his Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah Inc., others associated with the clinic and a neighbor of Moore's. The indictment alleged more than $28,000 of government-provided COVID-19 vaccine doses were destroyed. They were also accused of providing fraudulently completed vaccination record cards for over 1,900 doses of the vaccine. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr., a leading anti-vaccine activist before becoming the nation's top health official, posted his support for Moore in April, saying on X that Moore "deserves a medal for his courage and his commitment to healing!"