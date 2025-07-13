French Prisoner Escapes in Another Inmate's Bag

A 20-year-old prison inmate in France is on the run after a strange escape: He smuggled himself into a bag of another inmate being released, reports the BBC. The unidentified escapee "took advantage of the liberation of his fellow inmate to hide himself in his luggage and get out," authorities at the Lyon-Corbas prsion tell the AFP. No details were released on how big the bag was, or whether the inmate being released may have been in on the ruse. About all that is known about the escapee is that he has ties to organized crime, has an extensive criminal record, and is presumably flexible.