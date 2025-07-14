Biden Defends His Autopen in Interview

Former president Biden defended his mental acuity and his use of an autopen for a late batch of pardons and commutations in an interview with the New York Times. "I made every decision," the former president tells the newspaper. Biden pushed back against accusations made by President Trump that top Biden aides were the ones calling the shots late in his administration, particularly on pardons for Biden family members, Anthony Fauci, and others.

"I made every single one of those," Biden said. "I understand why Trump would think that, because obviously, I guess, he doesn't focus much. Anyway, so—yes, I made every decision." The Times has highlighted excerpts here.