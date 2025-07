Nicotine products are finding their way into the hands—and mouths—of young children at an alarming rate, according to a new study in the journal Pediatrics. US poison centers logged more than 134,000 nicotine poisoning cases among children under age 6 from 2010 to 2023, with nearly all incidents happening at home, reports NBC News. Exposures included a range of products including vapes, gums, and lozenges, notes CNN, but the study singled out nicotine pouches as particularly troublesome.