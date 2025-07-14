AMC Bets on Half-Price Tix to Win Back Moviegoers

With streaming platforms, pricey tickets, and concession costs taking a bite out of movie theater attendance, AMC is hoping half-price tickets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays will coax customers back. The nation's leading cinema chain, which announced in May that it would be offering half-price tickets on Wednesdays throughout the summer, is doubling down on that discount by adding Tuesdays into the mix after CEO Adam Aron cited strong customer response to the original plan, and industry observers say rival chains could soon follow suit, per CNN . ABC News notes that on those two discount days, patrons will also be able to purchase a small popcorn-soft drink combo for 50% off.

Although movie nights generally remain more affordable than concerts or sports events, theaters are still competing with home viewing, where monthly subscriptions often cost less than a single ticket at a premium screening. Industry experts point out, however, that lower theater prices are only part of the equation. According to cinema consultant Jackie Brenneman, theaters also need fresh attractions beyond discounts to make the trip out feel worthwhile.

To that end, theaters are experimenting with subscription programs—for example, AMC's Stubs A-List plan lets members watch up to four movies a week for about $26 a month—and offering exclusive merchandise like franchise-themed merch and special edition popcorn buckets. Not every gimmick lands, but it's all part of broadening the appeal of moviegoing, says Fandango's Shawn Robbins.

Industry data shows the number of theater screens is down nearly 14% since 2019, yet box office performance is slowly rebounding as more studios move away from streaming-first releases. Theaters saw a 15% year-over-year boost in receipts after a sluggish start to 2025, though overall earnings still trail pre-pandemic levels.