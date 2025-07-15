Governor After Grand Canyon Fire: Why Didn't You Stop It?

Arizona's governor and its two senators have a question for federal officials after a devastating Grand Canyon wildfire: Why did you let it burn? The Dragon Bravo fire ended up destroying a historic lodge in the North Rim and several other decades-old structures when it burned out of control. The fire began on July 4 with a lightning strike, and federal officials opted to treat it as a controlled burn rather than try to put it out immediately, reports Arizona Central . But Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs questioned the wisdom of doing that "during the driest, hottest part of the Arizona summer."

"I am calling on the federal government for a comprehensive and independent investigation into the management of the Fire and a report detailing the decisions that led to this devastating outcome," she wrote. Democratic Sens. Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly made a similar request in a letter to Interior Department secretary Doug Burgum, reports the New York Times. Burgum's department oversees the National Park Service.

Controlled burns are a standard part of fighting wildfires, and the strategy seemed to be working initially. Grand Canyon National Park said on July 9 that it was using a "confine/contain strategy" to manage the fire. "This means the fire is being allowed to fulfill its natural role within a defined area, while firefighters take action to limit its spread where necessary," the park said. However, the fire eventually jumped its containment and began to spread quickly.