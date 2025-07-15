Governor After Grand Canyon Fire: Why Didn't You Stop It?

Arizona's governor and its two senators have a question for federal officials after a devastating Grand Canyon wildfire: Why did you let it burn? The Dragon Bravo fire ended up destroying a historic lodge in the North Rim and several other decades-old structures when it burned out of control. The fire began on July 4 with a lightning strike, and federal officials opted to treat it as a controlled burn rather than try to put it out immediately, reports Arizona Central. But Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs questioned the wisdom of doing that "during the driest, hottest part of the Arizona summer."
"I am calling on the federal government for a comprehensive and independent investigation into the management of the Fire and a report detailing the decisions that led to this devastating outcome," she wrote. Democratic Sens. Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly made a similar request in a letter to Interior Department secretary Doug Burgum, reports the New York Times. Burgum's department oversees the National Park Service.
Controlled burns are a standard part of fighting wildfires, and the strategy seemed to be working initially. Grand Canyon National Park said on July 9 that it was using a "confine/contain strategy" to manage the fire. "This means the fire is being allowed to fulfill its natural role within a defined area, while firefighters take action to limit its spread where necessary," the park said. However, the fire eventually jumped its containment and began to spread quickly.