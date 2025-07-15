Footballer's 18th Birthday Party Could Spark Investigation

It's not often that one's 18th birthday party sparks an investigation, but that could end up being the case in Spain, where the Ministry of Social Rights has called for prosecutors to investigate Barcelona footballer Lamine Yamal's Saturday bash, reports ESPN . The event took place at a private residence in Olivella, near Barcelona, drawing guests such as social media personalities and some of Yamal's Barcelona teammates—who were allegedly entertained by people with dwarfism who were reportedly hired to perform at the party. The Athletic reports media that had gathered outside the party got footage of a group of dwarves entering.

The Association of People with Achondroplasia and other Skeletal Dysplasias in Spain (ADEE) criticized the alleged hiring, labeling it "unacceptable in the 21st century," per the BBC. The group filed a complaint, arguing that such practices "perpetuate stereotypes, fuels discrimination, and undermines the image and rights" of people with disabilities. Under Spanish law, entertainment acts that mock or demean individuals with disabilities are prohibited.

But the BBC flags an interview Spanish radio station RAC1 conducted with an unnamed entertainer who claimed to have performed at the party. The performer defended the booking, insisting that the entertainers were treated respectfully, chose to participate in the event, and mingled with guests after the hour-long performance. "We dance, we distribute drinks, we do magic ... No one disrespected us, we worked in peace," the artist said, adding, "We're normal people, who do what we want, in an absolutely legal way. ... Why can't we do it? Because of our physical condition?" The Athletic notes Yamal inked a six-year contract in May, "making him one of the club's top earners."