Waltz Tells Senators He Plans to Make the UN 'Great Again'

Mike Waltz told lawmakers Tuesday at his confirmation hearing to be US ambassador to the United Nations that he plans to make the world body "great again," echoing President Trump's message for revamping America. He painted an image for lawmakers of what the UN would look like as the US—its largest donor—reviews its support, opting to go "back to basics," the AP reports.

"We should have one place in the world where everyone can talk—where China, Russia, Europe, and the developing world can come together and resolve conflicts," Waltz told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "But after 80 years, it's drifted from its core mission of peacemaking."