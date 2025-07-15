Waltz Tells Senators He Plans to Make the UN 'Great Again'

He was asked about Signal breach during Senate confirmation hearing
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 15, 2025 4:42 PM CDT
Former White House National Security Adviser Michael Waltz testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee nomination hearing, Tuesday, July 15, 2025.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Mike Waltz told lawmakers Tuesday at his confirmation hearing to be US ambassador to the United Nations that he plans to make the world body "great again," echoing President Trump's message for revamping America. He painted an image for lawmakers of what the UN would look like as the US—its largest donor—reviews its support, opting to go "back to basics," the AP reports.

  • "We should have one place in the world where everyone can talk—where China, Russia, Europe, and the developing world can come together and resolve conflicts," Waltz told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "But after 80 years, it's drifted from its core mission of peacemaking."

  • Waltz faced lawmakers for the first time since he was ousted as national security adviser for mistakenly adding a journalist to a private Signal chat used to discuss sensitive military plans. But it took more than an hour into the hearing for a lawmaker to bring it up. "We both know Signal is not an appropriate and secure means of communicating highly sensitive information," said Democratic Sen. Chris Coons. He added that Waltz shared "demonstrably sensitive information" in an improper manner.
  • Waltz said the chat met the administration's cybersecurity standards, "no classified information was shared," and the military was still conducting an ongoing investigation.

  • "The US must ensure that every foreign aid dollar and every contribution to an international organization, particularly the UN, draws a straight and direct line to a compelling US national interest," Waltz said. He said the administration's diplomatic strategy would be focused on cutting costs to what he called "waste, fraud, and abuse that are endemic to the UN system."
  • Waltz also accused the UN of "pervasive antisemitism." He testified that the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has been promoting "antisemitic hate" in its schools in Gaza.
  • Waltz has spent the past few months on the White House payroll despite departing as national security adviser. The latest list of White House salaries, current as of July 1, includes Waltz as an adviser earning an annual salary of $195,200.
  • Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen questioned why Waltz was still being paid by the administration. "Throughout this year, you've made (assertions) that, if confirmed, you would root out waste and unnecessary overhead at the UN. So can you confirm for us whether you've been receiving a salary from the White House since being let go as the NSA?"
  • Waltz denied that he had been fired, saying he was being paid as an adviser "transitioning a number of important activities."

