John Goodman Is Looking Very Slim These Days

John Goodman has been on a weight-loss journey—and it appears to be a one-way street. The 73-year-old's dramatic weight loss was evident at the Los Angeles premiere of Smurfs on Sunday, Fox News reports. Goodman, who voices Papa Smurf in the movie, has lost around 200 pounds from a peak weight of close to 400 pounds and the weight has stayed off for years. He credits the weight loss to exercise—mainly walking his dogs and boxing—and portion control. Goodman quit drinking in 2007. He hired a personal trainer and made dietary changes including cutting back on sugar.

In 2010, when he had lost around 100 pounds, he told People that being a couch potato was a "waste." "It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your a-- and figure out what you're going to eat next," he said. "I wanted to live life better." In 2023, Goodman told Rolling Stone that boxing was his sport of choice, though he was "hitting the mitts" instead of sparring. "I never got good enough where I would trust myself to spar because once I get whacked in the face, I don't know if I wouldn't lose it," he said. "But someday I'd like to get that far advanced. But it's usually just an hour, hour and a half of hitting the mitts, hitting the bags, learning footwork. It's great."