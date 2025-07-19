Durbin: Bondi 'Pressured' FBI on Review of Epstein Files

Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, is raising new questions about how the FBI has handled files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender. According to letters Durbin sent to the Justice Department and FBI leadership, agents reviewing Epstein's files earlier this year were specifically told to "flag" any documents that mentioned President Trump, per CNBC . Durbin added that, "according to information my office received," Attorney General Pam Bondi "pressured" the FBI to put in place about 1,000 staffers to work around the clock to comb through roughly 100,000 Epstein-related records.

Durbin wants to know who decided to mobilize that staff, particularly individuals from the New York field office, and why Trump references were singled out. The senator's inquiry follows conflicting signals from the Justice Department: Bondi had previously assured the public that the so-called "Epstein client list" was under review and suggested it would eventually be released, but a July 7 DOJ memo reversed course, saying no such list exists and that no further disclosures are planned.

The memo also reiterated the official conclusion that Epstein died by suicide and said there was no credible evidence that he blackmailed high-profile figures. The FBI declined to comment on Durbin's letters. Trump, who once described Epstein as "terrific" and "a lot of fun," has faced renewed scrutiny after a report surfaced in the Wall Street Journal that a signed "bawdy" letter was sent to Epstein for his 50th birthday. Trump denies writing it and has lobbed a lawsuit against the outlet and owner Rupert Murdoch.