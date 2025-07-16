NPS Responds to Scrutiny Over Grand Canyon Fire

The National Park Service is defending its handling of a lightning-sparked wildfire that destroyed the nearly century-old Grand Canyon Lodge and dozens of historic cabins, saying containment lines had been built around the blaze and crews were prepared to conduct defensive firing operations. But then came a sudden and extreme shift in the wind that far exceeded forecast conditions, the agency recounted Tuesday in an email to the AP . "The Dragon Bravo Fire began July 4 as a lightning-caused wildfire and was under a full suppression strategy from the outset," the agency said, adding that the team first assigned to the fire "effectively managed the fire through its initial phase" and that Grand Canyon National Park requested additional resources as fire activity increased.

The Park Service had posted on social media last week that the fire was being managed under a "confine and contain strategy," which allowed for the natural role of fire on the landscape while minimizing the risk to infrastructure. Arizona's governor and legislators called for an investigation as the Park Service immediately came under scrutiny after the lodge and other historic buildings were destroyed. The flames were fanned by uncharacteristic nighttime gusts that topped 40mph, said fire information officer Stefan La-Sky. "Normally the fire 'lays down' at night because of higher humidity and lower temperatures, but this thing was really wind-driven," La-Sky said.

The weather was more favorable Tuesday as hundreds of firefighters worked to stop the Dragon Bravo Fire from consuming any more of the buildings along the North Rim. A separate blaze dubbed the White Sage Fire was burning further north. Together, the two fires have charred more than 90 square miles. Tourists standing along the park's popular South Rim on Tuesday watched plumes of smoke filling the canyon with a thick haze. "By the afternoon, it was completely socked in," Christi Anderson said of the smoke that had filled the canyon the day before. "You couldn't see anything."

Park officials closed the North Rim, a more isolated area that draws only about 10% of annual visitors. Neither blaze had any containment, and La-Sky said it was too early for his team to offer a timeline. "We're always at the mercy of Mother Nature," he said.