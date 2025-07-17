4 Dicey Jokes From Shane Gillis' ESPY Set

Comedian Shane Gillis kicked off the ESPY awards on Wednesday night with a monologue heavy on cringe and controversy, reports the Guardian. Gillis, previously ousted from the cast of Saturday Night Live over jokes about Asian people, didn't shy away from controversy—or race—in his set. A sampling of jokes drawing attention:

Belichick: "A bookie is what Bill Belichick reads to his girlfriend before bedtime," Gillis said, referring to the coach's relationship with a much younger woman, per Page Six. Gillis added a few jokey titles, including The Little Engine That Could but Needed a Pill First.