Entertainment | Shane Gillis 4 Dicey Jokes From Shane Gillis' ESPY Set Comedian goes after Belichick, Trump, and Caitlin Clark, among others By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Jul 17, 2025 9:50 AM CDT Copied Host Shane Gillis, top right, speaks at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) See 1 more photo Comedian Shane Gillis kicked off the ESPY awards on Wednesday night with a monologue heavy on cringe and controversy, reports the Guardian. Gillis, previously ousted from the cast of Saturday Night Live over jokes about Asian people, didn't shy away from controversy—or race—in his set. A sampling of jokes drawing attention: Belichick: "A bookie is what Bill Belichick reads to his girlfriend before bedtime," Gillis said, referring to the coach's relationship with a much younger woman, per Page Six. Gillis added a few jokey titles, including The Little Engine That Could but Needed a Pill First. Clark: "When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she's going to work at a Waffle House so she can continue doing what she loves most: fistfighting Black women," said Gillis. In the view of Variety, the joke about the WNBA star "fell flat." See it here. Trump: "Donald Trump wants to stage a UFC fight on the White House lawn," said Gillis. "The last time he staged a fight in DC, Mike Pence almost died." Epstein: "Actually, there was supposed to be [a Jeffrey] Epstein joke here, but I guess it got deleted," he said, referring to this controversy. "Probably deleted itself." Overall: Gillis got a mix of boos and laughter from the audience, and much the same online. "Largely, Gillis' performance appeared to fall flat," is the assessment of People, echoing Variety's wording. At one point, he asked the audience to "lighten up," and at another, he said, "I see a lot of you don't like me, and that's OK."