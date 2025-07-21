College Grads, Maybe Skip the Big Cities

Researchers are offering a tip to college graduates entering "one of the toughest markets for entry-level jobs in years," per the Wall Street Journal: The most promising locations aren't America's largest metro areas. Payroll-services provider ADP ranked 55 metro areas for college graduates, based on affordability, wages, and hiring rates for jobs that typically require a degree, finding more favorable prospects in the likes of Raleigh, Milwaukee, Austin, and Denver than in New York City or Washington, DC. The top 10 metro areas:
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisconsin
- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland
- Austin-Round Rock, Texas
- Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama
- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado
- Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee
- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona
- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania
