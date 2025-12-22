One of the Last Pearl Harbor Survivors Dies

Ira Schwab, 105, traveled from Oregon every year for commemoration ceremony
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 22, 2025 5:48 PM CST
Ira Schab, right, who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor as a sailor on the USS Dobbin, talks with reporters while sitting next to his son, retired Navy Cmdr. Karl Schab, on Dec. 7, 2022, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.   (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

World War II Navy veteran Ira "Ike" Schab, one of the dwindling number of survivors of the 1941 Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, has died. He was 105. Daughter Kimberlee Heinrichs told the AP that Schab died at home in Oregon early Saturday. "He passed peacefully while listening to swing music, with his family by his side," Pacific Historic Parks said in an Instagram post. With his death, there remain only about a dozen survivors of the attack, which killed just over 2,400 troops and propelled the US into the war. Another survivor, 102-year-old Ivan Atkins, died last month.

  • Schab was a sailor of just 21 at the time of the attack, and for decades he rarely spoke about the experience. But in recent years, aware that the corps of survivors was dwindling, the centenarian made a point of traveling from his home in Beaverton, Oregon, to the annual observance at the Hawaii military base. "To pay honor to the guys that didn't make it," he said in 2023.

  • For last year's commemoration, Schab spent weeks building up the strength to be able to stand and salute. But this year he did not feel well enough to attend and watched a livestream of the ceremony instead. Less than three weeks later, he died. Apart from 2020, when the ceremony was scaled back during the pandemic, this year was the first time no survivors were present. "The idea of not having a survivor there for the first time—I just, I don't know—it hurt my heart in a way I can't describe," Schab's daughter told the AP.
  • Born on Independence Day in 1920 in Chicago, Schab was the eldest of three brothers. He joined the Navy at 18, following in the footsteps of his father, he said in a February interview for Pacific Historic Parks.
  • On what began as a peaceful Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, Schab, who played the tuba in the USS Dobbin's band, was expecting a visit from his brother, a fellow service member assigned to a nearby naval radio station. Schab had just showered and donned a clean uniform when he heard a call for fire rescue. He went topside and saw another ship, the USS Utah, capsizing. Japanese planes roared through the air.

  • "We were pretty startled. Startled and scared to death," Schab recalled in 2023. "We didn't know what to expect, and we knew that if anything happened to us, that would be it." He scurried back below deck to grab boxes of ammunition and joined a daisy chain of sailors feeding shells to an anti-aircraft gun above.
  • His ship lost three sailors, according to Navy records. One was killed in action, and two died later of fragment wounds from a bomb that struck the stern. All had been manning an anti-aircraft gun.
  • Schab spent most of the war with the Navy in the Pacific, going to the New Hebrides, now known as Vanuatu, and then the Mariana Islands and Okinawa, Japan. After the war, he studied aerospace engineering and worked on the Apollo spaceflight program as an electrical engineer for General Dynamics, helping send astronauts to the moon. Schab's son also joined the Navy and is a retired commander.
  • Speaking at a 2022 ceremony, Schab asked people to honor those who served at Pearl Harbor. "Remember what they're here for. Remember and honor those that are left. They did a hell of a job," he said. "Those who are still here, dead or alive."

