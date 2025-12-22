One of the Last Pearl Harbor Survivors Dies

World War II Navy veteran Ira "Ike" Schab, one of the dwindling number of survivors of the 1941 Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, has died. He was 105. Daughter Kimberlee Heinrichs told the AP that Schab died at home in Oregon early Saturday. "He passed peacefully while listening to swing music, with his family by his side," Pacific Historic Parks said in an Instagram post. With his death, there remain only about a dozen survivors of the attack, which killed just over 2,400 troops and propelled the US into the war. Another survivor, 102-year-old Ivan Atkins, died last month.

Schab was a sailor of just 21 at the time of the attack, and for decades he rarely spoke about the experience. But in recent years, aware that the corps of survivors was dwindling, the centenarian made a point of traveling from his home in Beaverton, Oregon, to the annual observance at the Hawaii military base. "To pay honor to the guys that didn't make it," he said in 2023.