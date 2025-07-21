Recall Issued for 5.2M Pools After Child Drowning Deaths

More than 5.2 million aboveground swimming pools sold across the US and Canada over the last two decades are being recalled after nine drowning deaths were reported.

The recall covers a range of Bestway, Intex Recreation, and Polygroup pools that were sold by major retailers as far back as 2002, the AP reports. According to Monday notices published by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, these pools have compression straps running along the outside of the product—which "may create a foothold" for small children and allow them to access the water unattended.