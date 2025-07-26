Was College Worth It? Gen Z Has Thoughts

A growing share of Gen Z workers are questioning whether college delivers on its promise. According to a new report from Resume Genius , nearly 1 in 4 Gen Z employees say higher education wasn't worth it, while almost 1 in 5 feel their degree didn't help their career at all, per Quartz . While most in this particular demographic have pursued some form of college, many are now second-guessing whether it paid off—especially those who didn't major in fields like STEM or health care. Among tech and medical grads, 87% found their degree helpful, but that figure drops to just 51% for those in the arts, humanities, or social sciences.

If given a do-over, many Gen Zers say they'd choose a different path—perhaps a more lucrative field, a trade, a less expensive school, or even jumping straight into entrepreneurship. Still, not everyone is disillusioned: About a third are satisfied with their educational choices, and those holding master's degrees tend to be the most content, though they also wish they'd spent less on tuition.

Gen Z is also redefining what a successful career looks like. More than half hold a side hustle, and another quarter are considering one—often out of financial necessity, creative interest, or the desire to build something of their own. Side gigs are especially common among those with associate degrees. News doesn't get much better for Gen Z in the workplace, either: A separate recent study cited by Newsweek shows that this demographic is the loneliest at work, with 38% of Gen Zers noting they've felt that way on the job.