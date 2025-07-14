Multiple Fatalities in Fire at Senior Living Facility

The fire chief calls it an "unfathomable tragedy:" A fire at a senior living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Sunday night has left several people dead, reports NBC Boston . Authorities had not provided an exact number of casualties at the Gabriel House Assisted Living Residence as of early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene about 9:30pm, where they discovered a heavy fire in the main entrance of the facility and thick smoke, per WCVB . Some residents were hanging out of their windows waiting for rescue.

The mother of one resident tells WCVB that her elderly father called her from his room, where he was trapped. "He was on the floor talking to me, and I am crying, telling him, 'Break the window. Try to break it,'" She was able to direct firefighters to him. Police officers first on the scene were able to break down doors and get some residents to safety. "Approximately a dozen non-ambulatory residents were physically carried out by our officers," says the fire department. "Their bravery and quick action undoubtedly saved many lives." Roughly 70 residents live at the facility.