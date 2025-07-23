Moose Antlers Were a Factor in Deadly Alaska Plane Crash

A small plane that crashed in 2023 while carrying moose meat for hunters in remote western Alaska, killing the husband of former US Rep. Mary Peltola, was overweight for takeoff and encountered drag from a set of antlers mounted outside, federal investigators said in a report released Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board, in its final report on the crash that killed Eugene Peltola Jr., who was the only person on board the aircraft, listed several factors in its findings. Highlights from the AP: