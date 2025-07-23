Livestream Viewers Find WWII Wreck's Missing Bell

A long-lost chapter of World War II naval history resurfaced this week as explorers uncovered new artifacts from the wreck of the USS DeHaven, an American destroyer that sank off the Solomon Islands in 1943. The search, led by the Ocean Exploration Trust, relied on sonar and remotely operated vehicles to survey the site known as Iron Bottom Sound—so named for the many ships lost there during the fierce Guadalcanal campaign, per CBS News. The DeHaven went down after being bombed in February 1943, taking 167 crew members with her. More than 80 years later, the ship's remnants still rest on the ocean floor, remarkably preserved by the deep sea. They were first discovered in 1992, per the Maritime Executive.
Recent footage captured by the exploration team gives a close look at the DeHaven's remains, including torpedoes, propellers, artillery mounts, and even the ship's bell—a discovery aided by viewers following the mission's live broadcast, who spotted the key artifact before ROV operators. This collaborative effort, involving NOAA, the US Naval History and Heritage Command, the Solomon Islands government, and international universities, aims to shed light on the rich maritime legacy of the region. The new findings add context for historians and could help guide how these underwater heritage sites are managed in the future. (The Ocean Exploration Trust is no stranger to these waters, having previously located other WWII shipwrecks in the area, including the severed bow of the USS New Orleans.)