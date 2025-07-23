Livestream Viewers Find WWII Wreck's Missing Bell

A long-lost chapter of World War II naval history resurfaced this week as explorers uncovered new artifacts from the wreck of the USS DeHaven, an American destroyer that sank off the Solomon Islands in 1943. The search, led by the Ocean Exploration Trust, relied on sonar and remotely operated vehicles to survey the site known as Iron Bottom Sound—so named for the many ships lost there during the fierce Guadalcanal campaign, per CBS News. The DeHaven went down after being bombed in February 1943, taking 167 crew members with her. More than 80 years later, the ship's remnants still rest on the ocean floor, remarkably preserved by the deep sea. They were first discovered in 1992, per the Maritime Executive.