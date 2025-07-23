In the US, an Uber First

Uber is rolling out a new feature designed to give women more control over who they ride with—or drive for—on its platform. As part of a pilot program launching next month in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Detroit, women can tap a preference in the Uber app to be matched with other women, whether they're booking rides or signing up to drive. Camiel Irving, Uber's vice president of operations for the US and Canada, said many women riders and drivers made clear they wanted this option, giving them "more choice, more control, and more comfort," per ABC News. However, Uber notes the pairings aren't guaranteed every time, per CNBC.