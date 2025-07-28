After Trump Pressure, Thailand Cambodia Make Peace

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire to resolve deadly border clashes , reports the AP . Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chaired the talks as head of the ASEAN regional bloc, announced the deal on Monday. It follows direct pressure from President Trump, who warned over the weekend that the US may not proceed with trade deals with either country if hostilities continue, per Fox News .

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai agreed to "an immediate and unconditional ceasefire," effective at midnight, Anwar said as he read out a joint statement. Hun Manet and Phumtam shook hands at the conclusion of the brief press conference.

The fighting flared last Thursday after a land mine explosion along the border wounded five Thai soldiers. Both sides blamed each other for starting the clashes, which have killed at least 35 people and displaced more than 260,000 people on both sides. The violence marks a rare instance of open military confrontation between ASEAN member states, a 10-nation regional bloc that has prided itself on non-aggression, peaceful dialogue, and economic cooperation.