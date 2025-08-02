Dementia Diagnosis Often Lags for Years After First Symptoms

A new study led by University College London reveals that people with dementia typically wait 3 1/2 years from initial symptoms to hear an official diagnosis—a delay that stretches to 4.1 years for those facing early-onset forms, reports the Independent. The analysis, published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, scoured data from 13 studies across Europe, the US, Australia, and China, covering more than 30,000 participants, per a release.

The findings spotlight a global diagnostic lag, with lead researcher Dr. Vasiliki Orgeta noting that timely diagnosis remains elusive due to a tangle of challenges. Only half to two-thirds of cases get diagnosed in wealthier countries, while rates are even lower elsewhere. Researchers found that younger patients and those with frontotemporal dementia experience even longer delays. Limited data also suggest that Black patients may face additional wait times.