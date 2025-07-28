2 Kids Killed in Miami Sailing Camp Accident

Two kids were killed and two more are in critical condition after a barge appears to have struck their boat during a sailing camp in Miami on Monday, authorities said. All six people on the sailing boat were pulled from the water by responders, and four kids were rushed to a nearby hospital where two were pronounced dead upon arrival, said Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg, a spokesperson for the US Coast Guard. The six people— one adult and five kids—were in their last week of the sailing camp for children 7 to 15 years old, according to the Miami Yacht Club.

Two of the six who were rescued were in good condition, Strasburg said. The Coast Guard is investigating the crash. Arielle Callender, a regional spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said the boats collided near Star Island, which runs between Miami Beach and Miami in Biscayne Bay, the AP reports. Sailing club participant Enzo Piffaretti, 9, tells WPLG that he saw the accident from the shore. "It was a big garbage boat, and the Getaway (sailboat) was in front of it and the boat wasn't paying attention, crashed right into them and they all went flying off the boat," Enzo says. "Two were found really quickly."