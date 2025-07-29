CIA Operations Chief Steps Down After Alleged Slight

A top CIA official is set to retire after being passed over for the agency's top intelligence post in London, the most coveted of all overseas roles, the New York Times reports. Tom Sylvester, the CIA's deputy director for operations, has played a key role in strengthening intelligence ties with Ukraine and European allies since 2014. He was initially tapped for the London job, but the Times reports the offer was rescinded following the publication of excerpts from The Mission, a new book by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Tim Weiner. Per the Times, British counterparts were informed over the weekend that Sylvester would not be assuming the post.

The book includes quotes from Sylvester, some given with agency approval and others from a CIA podcast, discussing the importance of intelligence sharing with Ukraine and CIA efforts to work with European allies—not very controversial on their own. However, the quotes were interspersed with Weiner's own commentary criticizing CIA Director John Ratcliffe and other Trump-era appointees. Weiner, who clarified that Sylvester's remarks were not political and did not reference Trump or Ratcliffe, called the reversal of Sylvester's appointment an insult to "one of the best CIA officers of his generation."

Current intelligence officials maintain Sylvester did nothing wrong and the decision was unrelated to the book's excerpts. They characterize the move as a shift in agency priorities, with Ratcliffe seeking a younger, more aggressive officer for the post. The Times itself reports "it is not clear why Mr. Goff's appointment was blocked." Sylvester, who had planned to finish his career with an overseas assignment, chose to head straight into retirement instead, per the Times.