Her Main Goal: Make Kohberger 'Feel Small'

Alivea Goncalves' dressing down of her sister's killer resonated throughout the Idaho courtroom and beyond. There was no holding back. "I was prepared to be arrested that day," Goncalves tells ABC News . "No, I'm not joking." She told Bryan Kohberger—who admitted to fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves and three other University of Idaho students in their off-campus home in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022—that "if you hadn't attacked them in their sleep, in the middle of the night like a pedophile, Kaylee would have kicked your f------ ass," per CNN . Goncalves also called Kohberger "a delusional, pathetic, hypochondriac loser," and "as dumb as they come," concluding "no one thinks you are important."

"Man, was he mad," Goncalves tells ABC with a smile, noting she memorized her speech so she could lock eyes with the man while she spoke. "That was obviously a big point of why I did what I did—to make him feel small." And "I was fueled by seeing the rage on his face." She eliminated a few lines referencing Kohberger's family when she noticed his mother and sister in the courtroom, but kept her words biting.

She says the speech was for her sister and her best friend, fellow murder victim Maddie Mogen; Goncalves honored the two by giving her child the middle name "MaddieKay." "I just wanted to reclaim their power," says Goncalves. "I had one shot at it and I was gonna make the most of it."