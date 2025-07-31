Columnist: Please Stop Misusing These 5 Words

Columnist George Will of the Washington Post is in a persnickety mood about the language, and he makes a plea in his latest column for people to give five misused or overused words a break. He calls out "massive" (when something doesn't have a physical mass), "iconic," "unique," and "only" (when used in the phrase "one of the only," because "few" is more succinct). But his biggest beef is with the word "vibe," which seems to be everywhere these days. He ticks offs headline after headline that uses some form of it, particularly "vibe shift."