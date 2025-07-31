'Love Is in the Air' for Pamela Anderson

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau aren't the only celebs sparking romance rumors . The Naked Gun costars Pamela Anderson, 58, and Liam Neeson, 73, have been seen getting flirty in recent interviews and at film premieres , raising speculation that they're more than just love interests in a movie. Today 's Craig Melvin made note of their obvious chemistry in a Tuesday interview before asking if the pair were an item, but neither answered directly. "We had a lovely, budding chemistry—as two actors," said Neeson. "America's here for it, we're here for whatever this turns into." The pair then pretended to get caught kissing .

Anderson only added to the speculation Wednesday, sharing various photos from The Naked Gun's New York City premiere, including two of her posing with Neeson, with a caption partially reading, "love is in the air." Numerous anonymous sources are convinced. They're "smitten with each other," per People; "figuring things out," per Page Six; and "on bae watch," per Vulture. But nothing has been confirmed by the stars themselves. However, Neeson did admit to being "madly in love" with Anderson back in October. "She's just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough," he told People at the time.