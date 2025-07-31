Justin Timberlake Says He Has 'Debilitating' Condition

Justin Timberlake says he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease. The former NSYNC star shared the news in an Instagram post Thursday commemorating his Forget Tomorrow tour, which wrapped in Turkey on Wednesday, adding that the disease "can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," the AP reports. The singer, who described himself as a private person, wrote he considered ending the tour when diagnosed, but he "decided the joy that performing brings me far out weight the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I'm so glad I kept going."

Timberlake was criticized for seeming to lack energy in performances toward the end of the two-year tour, People reports. In his Instagram post, he said he was "shocked" to receive the diagnosis. "But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness," he wrote.

Lyme disease is transmitted by Ixodes ticks, also known as deer ticks. It can cause flu-like conditions, neurological problems, joint pain, and other symptoms. In the vast majority of cases, Lyme disease is successfully treated with antibiotics. "I honestly don't know what my future is onstage, but I'll always cherish this run! And all of them before! It's been the stuff of legend for me," Timberlake, 44, wrote. He ended the post thanking his wife, Jessica Biel, and their two sons, Silas and Phin, saying "nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I'm on my way."