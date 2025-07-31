Reno Mass Shooting Suspect Dies

The motive in Monday's mass shooting at a casino in Reno might forever remain a mystery. Police say the suspected gunman, 26-year-old Dakota Hawver, died overnight, the Reno Gazette Journal reports. Hawver, a Reno resident, had been hospitalized in critical condition since the Monday shooting, reports the AP . He exchanged fire with a security guard and police officers after killing three people at the Grand Sierra Resort, police say.

The shooting killed two 33-year-old men from California who were in town for a bachelor party and a 66-year-old local man, police say. Two hospitalized victims are expected to make a full recovery. "Investigators have not found any connections to the Grand Sierra Resort or any of the victims, and his motive is unknown, at this time," police said Tuesday. Police said Hawver was armed with a handgun he had purchased legally and fired around 80 rounds. They said he had no known criminal history or history of mental health issues.