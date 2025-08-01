In a First, Arab Nations Want Hamas to Disarm

For the first time, all 22 Arab League nations have united to call on Hamas to disarm and relinquish control of Gaza, which the New York Times describes as an unprecedented move that could reshape the path toward a Palestinian state. The move, announced at a United Nations conference in New York focused on a two-state solution, marks a sharp shift from previous Arab positions. The declaration, which also condemned Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, also received support from all 27 European Union nations and 17 other countries. Neither the US nor Israel were among them. The declaration read in part:

The conference, co-sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia, drew participation from 125 UN member states, many of which expressed support for a Palestinian state and urged Israel to accept a two-state framework, per CNN. Israeli officials countered that the push for statehood rewards Hamas and complicates achieving a cease-fire and getting more hostages released.

Hamas, which has previously rejected calls to disarm, seemed to initially stick with that stance. In response to the Arab League move, the group said it would not lay down its arms "until the 'the occupation' ends and an independent, fully sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital is established," per Reuters. The move comes as nations including France, Britain, and Canada voiced support for the idea of a Palestinian state.