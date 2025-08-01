Biden's Exit Cost One Top Adviser a Lot of Money

President Biden's exit from the 2024 race cost one of his top advisers the chance to earn a staggering payday. Mike Donilon told a House panel on Thursday that he would have collected a $4 million bonus had Biden won reelection, reports CNN. As it was, Donilon already was earning a $4 million salary for working on the campaign, as was previously reported in the book Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, by Jake Tapper of CNN and Alex Thompson of Axios.