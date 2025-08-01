Bukele Gets Green Light for Unlimited Presidential Terms

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele just got the green light to stay in power indefinitely after his allies in the legislature steamrolled a constitutional overhaul Thursday night. The changes, approved and ratified by a 57-3 vote in less than two hours without debate, scrap presidential term limits and extend terms from five to six years—meaning Bukele could remain in power for a long time if he keeps winning elections, the Washington Post reports.

Bukele was first elected in 2019. The 44-year-old, who calls himself "the world's coolest dictator," was re-elected to a second five-year term by a huge margin last year after the country's top court, packed with loyalists installed by Bukele's New Ideas party, changed the constitution to allow presidents to serve a second term.