Boeing Workers Who Build Fighter Jets Plan Strike

Boeing workers who build fighter jets are planning to go on strike at midnight Monday. About 3,200 workers at Boeing facilities in St. Louis; St. Charles, Missouri; and Mascoutah, Illinois, voted to reject a modified four-year labor agreement with Boeing, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union said Sunday, the AP reports. "District 837 members build the aircraft and defense systems that keep our country safe," said Sam Cicinelli, a Midwest official for the union, said in a statement. "They deserve nothing less than a contract that keeps their families secure and recognizes their unmatched expertise."

The vote followed members' rejection last week of an earlier proposal from the aerospace giant that included a 20% wage increase over four years. At the time, union leaders had recommended approving the deal, calling it a "landmark agreement" that would improve medical, pension, and overtime benefits. Then there was a cooling-off period of a week, followed by the union members rejecting Boeing's latest proposal. "We're disappointed our employees rejected an offer that featured 40% average wage growth and resolved their primary issue on alternative work schedules," said Dan Gillian, Boeing's senior St. Louis site executive. "We are prepared for a strike and have fully implemented our contingency plan to ensure our non-striking workforce can continue supporting our customers."