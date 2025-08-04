Nancy Mace Wants a Promotion

Rep. Nancy Mace is eying a new job. The South Carolina Republican on Monday announced a bid for governor, joining a crowded GOP field, per the Washington Post . She shared a 1-minute video —with a reference to President Trump praising her as "a fighter"—that ends with a graphic reading "Nancy Mace For Governor," and posted an image with the same message on X. The three-term congresswoman, who's shifted her positions on everything from abortion to transgender rights to Trump himself over the years, is expected to issue a policy proposal Monday evening during an event at her alma mater, Charleston's Citadel military school.

"My campaign will be focused on restoring law and order, ending the state income tax, protecting women and kids, fixing our broken judicial system, solving the energy crisis and working to fix our infrastructure," she tells the Post, adding, "President Trump needs MAGA governors who implement his agenda at the state level on down and the 2026 midterms is where we can do it." The Trump critic-turned-ally joins others in the running to succeed Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, including Republicans Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, state Attorney General Alan Wilson, Rep. Ralph Norman, and state Sen. Josh Kimbrell.