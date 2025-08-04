Cops: Tennessee Killer Had Help

Authorities leading the manhunt for Tennessee murder suspect Austin Drummond have arrested two people—neither of them Drummond. Tanaka Brown and Giovonte Thomas, both 29 and from Jackson, are described as "associates" of the 28-year-old man suspected of killing four members of a family in Tiptonville on Tuesday before abandoning a 7-month-old baby girl of the same family on a stranger's lawn. Brown and Thomas, arrested Friday and Saturday respectively, are each charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, while Brown faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence, per NBC News and the Washington Post .

Authorities have found two vehicles linked to Drummond: a white 2016 Audi A3 on Friday and a white 1988 Ford pickup with a red stripe on Saturday. Drummond appeared to have been living out of the Audi, which was found in a wooded area down a dead-end road, said the Jackson Police Department. At the time of the killings, Drummond was out on bond following charges related to an attempted killing in prison in December, while serving time for aggravated robbery, per Fox News and NBC. He now faces four counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a gun during a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He's considered armed and dangerous.