Trump Defends His Controversial Firing

President Trump is doubling down on his rationale for firing a top statistician in the Labor Department. In a Monday morning post on Truth Social, the president again asserted that the numbers were cooked in a surprisingly weak jobs report that came out on Friday. In the wake of the report, he fired the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Erika McEntarfer.

"Last weeks Job's Report was RIGGED, just like the numbers prior to the Presidential Election were Rigged," Trump wrote. "That's why, in both cases, there was massive, record setting revisions, in favor of the Radical Left Democrats. Those big adjustments were made to cover up, and level out, the FAKE political numbers that were CONCOCTED in order to make a great Republican Success look less stellar!!!"