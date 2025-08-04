World | Israel 600 Former Israeli Officials Issue a Plea to Trump Hundreds of ex-security leaders ask president to help end the war in Gaza By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Aug 4, 2025 11:04 AM CDT Copied Palestinians carry humanitarian aid packages near a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution center operated by the US-backed organization, in Netzarim, central Gaza Strip, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) In a rare public appeal, hundreds of former Israeli security officials have asked President Trump to use his sway with Benjamin Netanyahu to help end the war in Gaza. "Your credibility with the vast majority of Israelis augments your ability to steer prime minister Netanyahu and his government in the right direction: end the war, return the hostages, stop the suffering," they wrote, per the Guardian. Among those who signed the letter to Trump are former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo; Ami Ayalon, former chief of Shin Bet, Israel's domestic secret service agency; former Prime Minister Ehud Barak; and former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon, per the BBC. About 600 signed in all. The letter insists that what began as a defensive war has shifted away from its legitimate objectives. "It is our professional judgement that Hamas no longer poses a strategic threat to Israel," it states. "Netanyahu is leading Israel and the hostages to doom." The group behind the letter, Commanders for Israel's Security, warn that continued military escalation risks further international isolation for Israel. Trump has not responded publicly to the letter, which comes as Hamas released videos of emaciated hostages. Read These Next The latest trend in male enhancement involves a syringe. Trump not happy after Charlamagne tha God's suggestion for 2028. Do you really care if your diamond was made in a lab? A reward is offered in the Montana manhunt. Report an error