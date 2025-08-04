In Video, Emaciated Hostage Says He's Digging Own Grave

Images of emaciated Israeli hostages held in Gaza have horrified Israelis and added pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a ceasefire with Hamas, even as his government considers another expansion of the nearly 22-month war. The videos released late last week by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad show two skeletal hostages pleading for their lives. In one , Evyatar David says he is digging his own grave and speaks of days without food. In the other, Rom Braslavsky writhes in agony on a dirty mattress and says foot injuries prevent him from being able to stand. The videos led tens of thousands of Israelis to take to the streets Saturday night and demand a ceasefire, in one of the largest turnouts for the weekly protests in recent months, reports the AP .

"In this new video, his eyes are extinguished. He is helpless, and so am I," Braslavski's mother, Tami, said in a statement. The videos were released as warnings about famine is growing in Gaza. Images of starving Palestinians have drawn international condemnation of Israeli policies limiting aid deliveries into the territory. Families of the hostages fear that the lack of food threatens the remaining hostages, too. Fewer than half of the 50 hostages are believed to be alive. Netanyahu said he was shocked by the images and asked the Red Cross to bring hostages food and medicine—access the organization says it has never been granted by Hamas. "When I see these, I understand exactly what Hamas wants," Netanyahu said Sunday. "They do not want a deal. They want to break us using these videos of horror."

Netanyahu said the videos renewed his determination to release the hostages and eliminate Hamas. He added that the militant group is starving the hostages "like the Nazis starved the Jews." The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was "appalled by the harrowing videos" and called for access to the hostages. Hamas' military wing said it was ready to respond positively to Red Cross requests to deliver food to hostages, if humanitarian corridors for aid deliveries are opened in a "regular and permanent manner" in Gaza. It also asserted that the hostages "eat the same food as our fighters and the general public" and denied any intentional starvation of them.