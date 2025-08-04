American Eagle Stock Soars After Trump Remarks

Tyson Foods likewise delivered a bigger-than-expected profit for the latest quarter, and the company behind the Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farms brands climbed 2.4%. They helped offset a 2.9% drop for Berkshire Hathaway after Warren Buffett's company reported a drop in profit for its second quarter from a year earlier. The weakening was due in part to the falling value of its investment in Kraft Heinz. Wayfair jumped 12.7% after the retailer of furniture and home decor said accelerating growth helped it make more in profit and revenue during the spring than analysts expected.

Tesla rose 2.2% after awarding CEO Elon Musk 96 million shares of restricted stock valued at approximately $29 billion. The move, coming six months after a judge ordered the company to revoke his massive pay package, could remove potential worries that Musk may leave the company. American Eagle Outfitters jumped 23.7% after President Trump weighed in on the debate surrounding the retailer's advertisements, which extol actor Sydney Sweeney's great jeans. Some critics thought the reference to the blonde-haired and blue-eyed actor's "great genes" may be extolling a narrow set of beauty standards. "Go get 'em Sydney!" Trump said on his social media network.

CommScope soared 86.3% after reaching a deal to sell its connectivity and cable business to Amphenol for $10.5 billion in cash. Amphenol rose 4.1%. On the losing side of Wall Street was On Semiconductor, which fell 15.6% after it only matched analysts' expectations for profit in the latest quarter. The company, which sells to the auto and industrial industries, said it's beginning to see "signs of stabilization" across its customers.