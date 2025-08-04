Netanyahu Ousts His AG, Setting Up Legal Showdown

Benjamin Netanyahu's government voted on Monday to dismiss his attorney general, intensifying a high-stakes clash over judicial independence in Israel, reports the Washington Post . The Israeli cabinet voted unanimously to oust Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who has clashed with Netanyahu over policy—and who happens to be the top prosecutor in his ongoing corruption case . However, the Supreme Court immediately froze the firing as it considers its legality, per the AP .

Baharav-Miara's office called her potential firing "illegal" and said Netanyahu "seeks a legal advisor who will comply with the government's demands and legitimize unlawful actions." A watchdog group, the Movement for Quality Government, had a similar take. "This decision turns the role of the attorney general into a political appointment," it said. "The legal battle will continue until this flawed decision is overturned." The opposition party Yesh Atid filed a petition to block the firing. Cabinet ministers argued they simply "have no confidence" in Baharav-Miara, but critics view the ouster as part of a broader effort by Netanyahu to reshape Israel's judiciary and concentrate power in the hands of his government.