Charlamagne Fires Back at Trump's 'Sleazebag' Remarks

But 'I don't want you rattled,' radio host says
Posted Aug 4, 2025 4:05 PM CDT
Charlamagne tha God Fires Back at Trump
Charlamagne tha God appears on "My View with Lara Trump," on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in New York.   (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Charlamagne tha God, whose remarks about issues including the Epstein files in an interview with Lara Trump drew an angry response from President Trump, fired back on his radio show Monday. On The Breakfast Club, the host addressed Trump's Truth Social post point by point, Politico reports. Trump called Charlamagne a "racist sleazebag," "a dope," and a "Low IQ individual."

  • "I looked up the definition of sleazebag, says it's 'a disgusting or despicable person.' Depending on who you ask, that may apply to me," Charlamagne said in his "Donkey of the Day" segment, per USA Today.
  • "He called me a racist," Charlamagne said. "I didn't mention race, not one time on Lara Trump. I didn't bring up the fact that President Trump issued an executive order directing oversight of institutions like the Smithsonian to remove or suppress narratives about systemic racism and Black history."

  • "He said I'm 'a low-IQ individual.' I don't know, I've never taken an IQ test," Charlamagne quipped.
  • "We are in a strange time right now, a time we have never seen because authoritarian strategy is being used against anyone who speaks out against this administration," Charlamagne said.
  • On Lara Trump's Fox News show, Charlamagne said he hadn't seen improvements since Trump took office and suggested "traditional conservatives" might use the Epstein scandal to reclaim the GOP, Rolling Stone reports.
  • He doubled down on his criticism Monday, saying, "It's actually hilarious to see you upset about the high unemployment rates when you let Elon Musk take a chainsaw to the federal government and fire a bunch of government workers earlier this year. You did that, President Trump, and now you're doing exactly what the Biden administration did, trying to convince America the economy is all good when it's not."
  • He said he's rooting for Trump, despite the criticism, Politico reports. "I know something I said hit a nerve and rattled you a little bit, but I don't want you rattled," Charlamagne said. "I am an American. I don't care who's in the White House. I want America to succeed. But I need you focused, and right now you're not focused."

