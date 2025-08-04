Charlamagne Fires Back at Trump's 'Sleazebag' Remarks

Charlamagne tha God, whose remarks about issues including the Epstein files in an interview with Lara Trump drew an angry response from President Trump, fired back on his radio show Monday. On The Breakfast Club, the host addressed Trump's Truth Social post point by point, Politico reports. Trump called Charlamagne a "racist sleazebag," "a dope," and a "Low IQ individual."

"I looked up the definition of sleazebag, says it's 'a disgusting or despicable person.' Depending on who you ask, that may apply to me," Charlamagne said in his "Donkey of the Day" segment, per USA Today.

"He called me a racist," Charlamagne said. "I didn't mention race, not one time on Lara Trump. I didn't bring up the fact that President Trump issued an executive order directing oversight of institutions like the Smithsonian to remove or suppress narratives about systemic racism and Black history."