Female Umpire Makes the Call, for the First Time

Major League Baseball welcomed a female umpire to a regular-season game for the first time on Saturday, when Jen Pawol ran out to first base to work the Marlins-Braves matchup in Atlanta. The crowd responded with louder applause when her name was announced than the other three umpires received, Yahoo Sports reports. The moment followed the pregame lineup exchange at home plate that included a group photo of umpires and team representatives. Fans at Truist Park held signs reading "We r all dreamers. Go Jen!" and "Thank You Jen, from girls and women everywhere," per the Independent.