Abbott: Democrats Can't Stop Us

The Texas political showdown over new congressional maps is on the brink of turning into a national showdown. Already, Democratic Govs. Gavin Newsom of California and Kathy Hochul of New York are threatening to redraw their own state maps to give Democrats a bigger advantage, to counter what Republicans are trying to do in Texas. And that may spread:

National: Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin tells CNN that other blue-state governors will respond in kind if Texas makes what he calls an "unconstitutional power grab." If they redraw their map to gain five seats in Congress, "I would expect Democratic governors to put every single option they can on the table," he said. "This is not the Democratic Party of your grandfather, right, which would bring a pencil to a knife fight. We're bringing a knife to a knife fight."