Pope Leo Is Winning the Newsmakers Popularity Contest

Sorry, Volodymyr—Pope Leo XIV is a bit more popular than you. Gallup has a new survey out listing the favorability ratings for more than a dozen prominent US and world luminaries, and the new pontiff comes in at No. 1, with a 57% favorable rating (11% unfavorable, 31% no opinion/never heard of the person). Gallup notes that the two popes before Leo did similarly well during their debut years, with Pope Francis earning a 58% favorable rating in 2013 (10% unfavorable), and Pope Benedict seeing 55% favorability in 2005 (12% unfavorable). Coming in last among the 14 newsmakers included in the survey: Elon Musk, with a 61% unfavorable rating (33% favorable); just 6% had no opinion of the Tesla CEO. Check out how the others on the list did: