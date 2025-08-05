Teen on Family Vacation Ends Up in Wrong Country

A British teenager's journey home from vacation took an unexpected detour this week after he boarded the wrong flight at Minorca's Mahon airport. The 15-year-old, set to fly to London's Stansted Airport, became separated from family in the airport's departures area and ended up on a plane bound for Milan, Italy, without a ticket, per the Guardian .

According to police in Mallorca, airport cameras later showed the boy—who's believed to be autistic, per the Majorca Daily Bulletin—slipping onto the EasyJet flight to Milan. The airport's missing-child alert was activated, but once his whereabouts were confirmed, authorities called it off. Airline staff reportedly realized midflight that a ticketless passenger was aboard, and upon landing in Milan, local authorities and EasyJet personnel met the teen.

EasyJet has launched an investigation with the airport and their ground crew to determine how the boy managed to board unaccompanied and without proper documentation. A source tells the Sun that staff responsible for checking passports and tickets at the gate may have left their posts after they thought all of the passengers had boarded, leaving a window for the boy to get on the plane. The boy's mother was flown to Italy by EasyJet to reunite with him. EasyJet states, "We remain in touch with the family to offer our support."