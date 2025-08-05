Cops: Brit Tried to Drown Son's Wife on Florida Vacation

A British tourist's Florida getaway took a shocking turn when he was arrested for allegedly trying to drown his daughter-in-law. Mark Raymond Gibbon of Beaconsfield, England, may now be spending "a lot more time in Florida than he had anticipated," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says, per Fox News . The 62-year-old was arrested Sunday in Davenport, Florida, after a heated argument in a vacation home pool reportedly turned violent, according to the sheriff's office. Police say the disagreement centered on Gibbon's grandchildren. During the altercation, Gibbon allegedly pushed his 33-year-old daughter-in-law underwater multiple times.

The confrontation escalated to the point that the woman's 9-year-old daughter jumped in, attempting to intervene, police say. The incident reportedly came to an end only when two women, staying in an adjoining property at the Solterra Resort, told Gibbon they had called authorities. Gibbon was booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder and battery and is being held without bond at the South County Jail. Judd noted "it's great that Polk County draws visitors from all across the world, but we expect vacationers to behave while they visit with us," per Fox. Gibbon, he said, "couldn't control his anger," per WKMG.