Cops Bust Man Wanted in Murder of Tennessee Family

The man wanted in the killings of the parents, grandmother, and uncle of an infant found alone has been arrested, police in Tennessee said Tuesday. Austin Robert Drummond, 28, was taken into custody amid a search, police in Jackson, Tennessee, said in a social media post. Drummond's arrest came shortly after police had warned residents to stay inside their homes, having received a report that a man in a camouflage jacket carrying a rifle was spotted in a local neighborhood, reports NBC News . Jackson is more than 100 miles southwest of Nashville.

Further details about Drummond's arrest weren't immediately available, notes the AP. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has already charged Tanaka Brown, 29, and Giovonte Thomas, 29, with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Investigators allege both men "assisted" Drummond in the family's killings. Many questions are still unanswered, including how the relatives were slain and how the baby ended up in the Tigrett area, about 40 miles from the bodies. Last week, authorities said they found the car they believe Drummond had been driving. It was located in Jackson, Tennessee, about 70 miles from where the bodies were discovered and some 40 miles from where the baby was left.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch has said authorities believe the family's killings were a targeted attack by Drummond, who had a relationship with the victims. The baby is safe and being cared for, authorities have said. Drummond faces four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping, and weapons offenses. His criminal history includes prison time for robbing a convenience store and threatening to go after jurors. He was also charged with attempted murder while behind bars.