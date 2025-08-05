Bridgerton Actor Too Scared to Leave Home

An actor in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton says she's unable to leave her home as a result of severe anxiety triggered by a violent theft in London. Genevieve Chenneour, who portrays Miss Clara Livingston in Bridgerton's third season, was attacked in a cafe in February after confronting a man who'd swiped her phone from a table. Chenneour, 27, tells the BBC there was a "full-on fight ... for about five minutes" as she and her ex-boyfriend attempted to get the phone back, and the thief and another man threatened to stab her. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras . Chenneour—who has a background in boxing, per USA Today —suffered a concussion, but there were wider repercussions, too.

"I no longer feel safe calling West London home as a single woman," Chenneour tells the BBC, noting she moved out of the city to live with her mother. Though an 18-year-old man was ultimately sentenced to 22 months in jail for assault and theft, Chenneour says her second attacker was never identified, and "I can't understand why someone's walking around who has threatened to stab me." She says she's now "severely agoraphobic," meaning she has an excessive fear of leaving environments considered safe. "I've avoided public transport, changed my routines, and I'm currently exploring therapy options," Chenneour notes. Her message for the man who got away: "You don't need to hurt people to get where you want to in life. There's a better choice."