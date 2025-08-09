He Worked in a Warehouse Before National Championship

Jacory Patterson became a national champion last weekend when he won the 400-meter race at the US track and field championships in Oregon. It won't be surprising to learn that the 25-year-old spent the months before the race in training. It may come as a surprise to learn that he also was working the graveyard shift at a UPS warehouse in South Carolina, reports NBC News . The story by Andrew Greif uses Patterson's example to illustrate a harsh truth: "It's hard to make a living in track and field."

Track athletes don't operate under an entity such as the NBA, NFL, or MLB that collects money from media or licensing that gets funneled into runners' pockets. Nor do they have a union. "The combination makes established and aspiring pro runners alike the world's fastest freelancers, whose income is dependent on a piecemeal combination that can include endorsements, appearance fees, prize money, and money earned from social media and grants," writes Greif.

The best hope is to make a name for themselves in races, then land a deal with a shoe company such as Nike. The sport's biggest names, such as Noah Lyles, have done so, but it's tough going for the vast majority of participants. "Everything is coming out of your pockets," says Patterson. "And then, having to balance that with getting into meets, paying for gear, paying for spikes and all the things that go into track? And then having to pay your own bills, too; you know, rent, car bills, gas, groceries, like the whole nine yards." A new entity called Grand Slam Track is in the picture, attempting to improve the sport's finances, but it's slow going. For Patterson, success at races in the spring helped him land a Nike contract in May, and he was able to give his notice to UPS in June. (Read the full story.)